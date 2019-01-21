Markets

Market data - January 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

21 January 2019 - 14:55
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE higher in line with global markets, led by ...
Markets
2.
Rand softer as spotlight remains on Brexit
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds as global markets rally
Markets
4.
Oil climbs to its highest for 2019 on Chinese data
Markets
5.
Rand reverses overnight gains despite progress in ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.