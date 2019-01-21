Market data - January 18 2019

There is concern that a slowing global economy could hurt oil demand, but this should be mitigated by Opec production cuts, say analysts
Cheap cigarettes grew market share more than 25% in three months, and Edcon secures a deal in principle to recapitalise the business
Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa, through middleman Sesinyi Seopela, bribed officials at the department of justice with R15m
All eyes will also be on the Zondo inquiry as former Bosasa executive Agrizzi continues his explosive testimony from last week
Rationale for the divestment was that its influence over Indian e-commerce business would have been heavily diluted by Walmart
S&P Global warned last week that nearly a third of big bond issuers in emerging markets have an unsustainable amount of debt
With Saudi Arabia supplying about 40% of SA’s crude oil, ties between the two countries are close
Swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Thursday
The US tennis great is on top form and is the overwhelming favourite to win an eighth Australian title
Financial Times contributors pick their top six business reads for January
