WATCH: Stock pick — TFG

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose TFG as his stock pick of the day.

“Much better numbers compared to the peer group. A much more diversified group with significant operations in the UK and more recently in Australia and, given the tough environment in the UK, their numbers remained pretty good. The Australian numbers also remained good, with double-digit sales growth and also at Foschini’s Africa we saw a 9% sales growth, which is significantly better than their peers,” he said.