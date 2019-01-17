Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld

17 January 2019 - 11:18 Business Day TV
Caterpillar machinery has been working hard to create the unique track. Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT
Caterpillar machinery has been working hard to create the unique track. Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Barloworld as his stock pick of the day.

He said the stock is “a bit of a rand hedge”.

“This company is involved in heavy machinery and has joint operations with Caterpillar. Geographically they are quite diverse and if you look at the stock technically, it has been in a sideways consolidation range for quite a number of months now and has now started to move out of that range and is expected to accelerate from her.”

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Barloworld, his stock pick of the day

JSE slides in line with world stocks

The local share market sold off in sympathy with other global equity markets, as the US Fed's outlook on interest rates disappointed investors
Markets
28 days ago

MARKET WRAP: SA markets recoup some losses after volatile week

Disappointing employment numbers in the US allowed emerging markets to recover slightly after their recent pounding
Markets
1 month ago

Barloworld unveils a R3.5bn BEE deal

The distribution giant’s board has approved the deal that will lift the Barloworld's B-BBEE ownership to 48%
Companies
1 month ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher aided by weaker dollar and Naspers

Monday was a busy day on the JSE, with corporate results and a weaker dollar offering support to miners and banks
Markets
1 month ago

Small cap funds: If the cap fits …

There has been a lot of academic literature that shows small caps outperforming large caps over time. But the theory is little comfort for investors ...
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
All eyes on Reserve Bank interest rate decision
Markets
2.
Rand at one-month high against pound, as Brexit ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE boosted by optimism in global ...
Markets
4.
Rand softer ahead of Reserve Bank decision
Markets
5.
Palladium climbs to record high, while gold holds ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.