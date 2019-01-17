WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Barloworld as his stock pick of the day.

He said the stock is “a bit of a rand hedge”.

“This company is involved in heavy machinery and has joint operations with Caterpillar. Geographically they are quite diverse and if you look at the stock technically, it has been in a sideways consolidation range for quite a number of months now and has now started to move out of that range and is expected to accelerate from her.”