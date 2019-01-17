Markets

Oil price tumbles on increased US output

US output has climbed 2.4-million bpd since January 2018 and stockpiles of crude and refined products have risen sharply, data shows

17 January 2019 - 16:10 Amanda Cooper
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices fell 2% on Thursday after US crude production neared an unprecedented 12-million barrels per day (bpd) and concern grew over weakening demand, particularly in the light of the trade dispute between the US and China.

Brent crude oil futures were down $1.08 at $60.24 a barrel by 1.10pm GMT, while US crude futures fell by the same amount to $51.23.

The price of oil remains about 20% up on the 18-month low registered in late December, but investors appear loath to push crude much higher without evidence that relations between Washington and Beijing are improving, analysts said.

"Brent needs to move past $62 before we can talk about $65," BNP Paribas head of commodities Harry Tchilingurian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"From there, the door will be open to target $70, (if) we do not have negative news emerging around US-China trade talks that caused high levels of angst and de-risking last December."

Soaring US crude output, which neared a record 12-million bpd in early January, is fuelling some of the concern among traders and investors that growth in global supply this year will outpace demand.

In response to the drop in price in the second half of last year, oil cartel Opec and nonmembers such as Russia and Oman will cut production by a joint 1.2-million bpd in 2019.

US output has climbed 2.4-million bpd since January 2018 and stockpiles of crude and refined products have risen sharply, US Energy Information Administration data shows.

“While [US crude] inventories fell slightly more than expected [last week], there was a large build in gasoline inventories. This stoked fears of weak demand in the US,” ANZ Bank said in a note.

Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer, said “the US is moving forward towards energy independence and is set to become a petroleum net exporter next year thanks to rising shale output”.

Opec, in its monthly market report, warned that the economic risks in 2019 remained skewed to the downside and cut its forecast for the average demand for its crude to 30.83-million in 2019, down 910,000 bpd on the 2018 average.

With Henning Gloystein and Colin Packham

Reuters

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Palladium soars to new record while gold holds firm

The price of palladium, used mainly in emissions-reducing catalysts for vehicles, has leapt more than 60% since hitting a trough in mid-August
Markets
2 hours ago

World markets slump on concern about China’s economic outlook

Car makers fell 1.5% after US government official Charles Grassley said he thought Donald Trump would impose tariffs on European cars
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian shares edge higher, but worry about China persists

Equities rise slightly after subdued session, while the Brexit-battered pound gets some rest
Markets
8 hours ago

JSE slumps as general retailers crash on Mr Price update

Mr Price plummets 12%, dragging down other retailers, while all other indexes are also lower in morning trade
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
All eyes on Reserve Bank interest rate decision
Markets
2.
JSE slumps as general retailers crash on Mr Price ...
Markets
3.
Rand at one-month high against pound, as Brexit ...
Markets
4.
Rand softer ahead of Reserve Bank decision
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE boosted by optimism in global ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bigger-than-expected rise in stockpiles weighs on oil
Markets

WATCH: How growth concerns have upset oil
Markets

Oil prices rise more than 1%, but global slowdown looms
Markets

Oil rises 1% on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
Markets

Saudi minister ‘very optimistic’ about oil market
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.