Markets

Market data - January 16 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

16 January 2019 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand at one-month high against pound, as Brexit ...
Markets
2.
Rand reacts badly to ANC manifesto
Markets
3.
JSE edges higher as traders consider failed ...
Markets
4.
Rand firmer as investors’ appetite for risk ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as gold miners offset other ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.