Asian shares slip as investors digest Theresa May’s crushing loss

Tokyo — Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options after British legislators trounced Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to withdraw Britain from the EU.

May’s crushing loss overnight triggered political upheaval that could lead to a disorderly exit from the EU on March 29 or even to a reversal of the 2016 decision to leave.

Investors’ short-term focus is now on a confidence vote on May’s government by legislators later in the day.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2841 on the dollar, off about 0.1%. It had rallied more than 1c from the day’s lows against the dollar with the sizeable defeat for May seen forcing Britain to pursue different options.

“Elections tend to cause sell-offs in markets because they’re inherently uncertain events but the UK situation is more complex than a normal vote,” said Stephanie Kelly, senior political economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh.

“The margin of Theresa May’s defeat and the call of no confidence do matter for markets in the short term,” she said, adding she expected sterling to be volatile until the result of the no-confidence vote is known.

May’s defeat put pressure on UK-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). A Tokyo-traded FTSE 100 ETF was down about 1% on Wednesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a touch lower, having swung up on Tuesday after Chinese officials came out in force to signal more measures to stabilise a slowing economy.

Australian shares rose 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.7% by midday.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday.

Despite the small loss, it managed to hold on most of the previous session’s gains, when it rose nearly 2%.