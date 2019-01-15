WATCH: Stock Pick — Mondi

Markets

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day

15 January 2019 - 09:47 Business Day TV
With all the noise around plastic packaging, Woolworths recently announced that it too will be doing away with plastic packaging. Mondi is non-plastic.

Its share price has come off from R425 to R319, down 26% from a one-year high and is trading on a forward price-earnings ratio of 11 times.

This stock is attractive from a valuation perspective and the company is in a sweet spot from a packaging perspective as well.

