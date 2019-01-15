WATCH: Stock Pick — Mondi

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

With all the noise around plastic packaging, Woolworths recently announced that it too will be doing away with plastic packaging. Mondi is non-plastic.

Its share price has come off from R425 to R319, down 26% from a one-year high and is trading on a forward price-earnings ratio of 11 times.

This stock is attractive from a valuation perspective and the company is in a sweet spot from a packaging perspective as well.