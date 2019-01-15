Oil prices rise more than 1%, but global slowdown looms

London — Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday after tumbling the previous session, although a darkening economic outlook may soon weigh on growth in fuel demand.

Brent was up 78c or 1.32% at $59.77 a barrel by 12.40pm GMT, after briefly climbing above $60. The benchmark crude had fallen more than 2% on Monday. US crude was up 63c or 1.25% at $51.14.

Prices fell on Monday after data showed weakening imports and exports in China, raising new worries about a global slowdown. But China’s National Development and Reform Commission offered some support on Tuesday, signaling it might roll out more fiscal stimulus. But analysts said a price recovery may prove short-lived.

“Any price rally is unlikely to be sustainable in the first half of the year simply because the demand for oil cartel Opec’s oil is expected to be lower than the projected output from the organisation,” PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.

The Middle East-dominated Opec and allies, including Russia, agreed in late 2018 to cut supply to rein in a global glut. The cuts were effective from January.

Further help has come from Friday’s data showing the number of US rigs looking for new oil production dipped to 873 in early 2019. This could rein in the swift rise in output from the US, which became the world’s top oil producer in 2018.

“Opec-led cuts and declining US rig counts have bolstered market sentiment in the new year,” Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said.

Falling oil exports from Iran due to US sanctions that were re-imposed in November, have also offered some support to crude prices, although Washington has granted sanctions waivers to allow Iran’s main customers, mostly in Asia, to import some oil.

Japan expects to restart oil imports from Iran as early as this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, with some Japanese banks notifying customers they will resume transactions for oil purchases.

South Korea expects to receive Iranian oil imports in January after a four-month interruption.

HSBC said it was cutting its average 2019 Brent price forecast by $16 a barrel to $64 a barrel, citing the rise in US production and an “increasingly uncertain demand backdrop”.

