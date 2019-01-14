Market data - January 14 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The mixed messages of the ANC's manifesto, and Steinhoff directors — including Markus Jooste — get served
The union has accused bosses of arrogance as the company says the secondary strike will not lead to a higher wage offer
The official opposition says it hopes to complete the selection process by the end of February
Christo Wiese's investment holding company plans to cut its holding in the UK clothing chain to as low as 18% by paying creditors with shares
Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex talks to Business Day TV about the events that are likely to shape 2019
Trade wars and, particularly, China’s slowdown are starting to ripple around the buying world, affecting transport to top-end handbag sales
As global coffee prices languish near their lowest level in nearly 13 years, farmers are wondering whether it’s worth growing beans at all
Pakistan have a winning chance in the final Test, but victory for the visitors seems improbable
Google puts on a show at Las Vegas electronics fair as it takes on Alexa and Siri
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.