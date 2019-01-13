Market data - January 11 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Donald Trump’s 2019 to-do list is too long to cite here, but stretches from Pyongyang to Russia and back home to Robert Mueller...
SA’s ambassador is providing the businessman with support, says minister
Deadline looms for applications for the top job at the SA Revenue Service
VW warns that the trade dispute with the US has dampened the business climate in China
Analysts are forecasting the monetary policy committee will leave the repo rate unchanged amid improved growth
Trade wars and, particularly, China’s slowdown are starting to ripple around the buying world, affecting transport to top-end handbag sales
Runner-up claims he in fact won by a landslide over the official winner
Masinga will always be remembered for his scorcher of a goal which earned SA its first appearance at a World Cup
The newly renovated Santé is a holistic haven for stressed-out corporate individuals or those battling with their nutritional health
