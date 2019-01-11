WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Markets

11 January 2019
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx chose Naspers as her stock pick of the day.

She said she had chosen it for two reasons, first, because it was oversold and, second, because it offers good value at its current level.

“Also part of the overhang on Naspers is the Tencent share price. Tencent is low as the Chinese government has not yet approved some of its game but most likely will in the near future, at which point the share price will benefit from it.”

