Markets

Market data - January 10 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

10 January 2019 - 21:03
A security guard is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices at Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
A security guard is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices at Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand starts year well but headwinds remain
Markets
2.
Rand stronger but faces turbulent 2019
Markets
3.
Naspers pulls down the JSE, while gold miners ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE jumps 2% to reach two-month high
Markets
5.
Palladium smashes another record with premium ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.