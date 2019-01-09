US-China trade optimism lifts JSE

The JSE tracked a strong performance by Asian markets on Wednesday morning, as investors welcomed further signs the US and China made progress in their trade talks.

Naspers led the gains, gaining 1.75% to R2,885.01 by 9.30am on Wednesday.

The all share was up 1.07% to 52,723.8 points and the top 40 1.16%. Industrials had firmed 1.27%, gold miners 2.54% and resources 1.13%.

Reports continue to emerge that mid-level talks between the US and China are bearing fruit, although analysts cautioned further high-level meetings would be required to seal any compromise on major issues.