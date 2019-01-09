Markets

Market data - January 9 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

09 January 2019 - 23:29
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand tracks firmer commodity prices
Markets
2.
JSE likely to cheer US-China trade talks
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as global risk ...
Markets
4.
US-China trade optimism lifts JSE
Markets
5.
Palladium smashes another record with premium ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.