Market data - January 9 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Jacob Zuma won’t be revealing any ‘smallanyana skeletons’ in Cyril's cupboard — for now
The police watchdog head says the trio acted unlawfully by blocking probes into alleged money-laundering plan
The ANC deputy president says the slate saved the party, which is ’working continuously on ‘unity’
With elections looming and global uncertainties increasingly threatening, 2019 could prove a difficult year for SA's financial stocks.
The global lender expects growth of only 1.3% for the year
Apple and Samsung have already issued poor forecasts and China’s plunge could lead to a 1% contraction in the global smartphone market
India's parliament is set to approve a bill allowing 10% of state posts to be taken up by economically weak recipients in a move called a pre-election 'gimmick'
'Time's run out on the field and new opportunities await,' says the former SA international all-rounder
US scientists have isolated a female mosquito protein that renders her eggs non-viable when blocked
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.