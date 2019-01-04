What to watch in commodities in 2019: winners, losers — and a lot of pigs

New York/Singapore — Commodities took a kicking in 2018 — with deep losses in everything from oil and copper to coffee and sugar — so what’s in store for the 12 months to come? The inaugural What to Watch of the year offers a selective run-through of prospects and pitfalls for some of the top raw materials, and it’s a reasonably positive picture that emerges.

That roadmap comes ahead of a busy period. The US-China trade fight will be in the news next week, with a US delegation in Beijing for talks from Monday.

In addition, there’ll be more pointers on the macroeconomic outlook, with the World Bank updating its Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday and a speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. Before that, Powell speaks in Atlanta later on Friday.

Oil’s Well