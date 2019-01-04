Rand stages dramatic U-turn as dollar sags ahead of US jobs report

The rand was a lot stronger on Friday morning, recovering from its worst levels against the dollar in more than two months, as the markets remained volatile.

The local currency bought a single dollar for about R14.22, rebounding from lows of R14.70, which was its worst level in more than two months.

Local government bonds fared even better, with the yield on the benchmark R186 dipping to its lowest level since early August.

The rand and local bonds benefited from a much weaker dollar, which in turn came under pressure from gradually declining US government bond yields.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper was at 2.5781%, its lowest level in a year, according to Iress data, suggesting that market participants think the US Federal Reserve will either pause or slowdown the pace of its rate hiking cycle.

The developments could revive the so-called carry trade, where money is borrowed in low interest rate environments and subsequently invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

The much lower international oil price has the potential to keep local inflation in check, offering decent yield to potential investors.

Local inflation probably moderated to an annual rate of 4.7% in December, from 5.2% in November, according Trading Economics. Stats SA will update the December figures later in January.

For Friday though, market participants will monitor US nonfarm payrolls for further clues on how the Fed will approach its policy in 2019, given the elevated volatility in financial markets.

The world’s most influential central bank has indicated it will increase rates twice in 2019.

At 9.35am, the rand was 0.58% stronger against the dollar at R14.2233, 0.50% against the euro at R16.2195 and 0.42% against the pound to R17.9878. The euro was 0.08% stronger to the dollar at $1.1403.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za