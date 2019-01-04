Rand at three-week high as China announces new stimulus measures
The rand was substantially stronger on Friday afternoon, touching its best level against the dollar in about three weeks as global risk appetite improved.
Risk-on trade entered the markets after Chinese authorities announced another round of stimulus by reducing the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves.
The improved global sentiment also came as the US and China prepare for a face-to-face meeting next week to attempt to resolve their trade dispute, which has fed concerns over a deceleration in global economic growth.
“It is encouraging that there is real appetite to work towards a solution on both sides, although whether that will be enough to get a comprehensive agreement over the line is another thing,” Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.
“The Chinese economy is already suffering as a result of the trade war and efforts to support small and private firms this morning with a [reserve requirement ratio] cut is evidence of that.”
Local government bonds were also positive, with the yield on the benchmark R186 dipping to its lowest level since early August, at 8.76% from 8.84% previously.
The rand and local bonds also benefited from a weaker dollar environment. However, a stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report supported the dollar later in the day, pushing the rand off its best levels. The US created 312,000 new jobs in December, outstripping market expectations of about 182,000. The jobless rate rose to 3.9% from 3.7%.
The positive jobs report pushed up the yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper to 2.6161% in afternoon European trading, from lows a year ago of 2.5781%.
At 3.30pm, the rand was 0.81% stronger against the dollar at R14.1900, 1.06% against the euro at R16.1281, and 0.72% against the pound to R17.9320. The euro was 0.22% weaker to the dollar at $1.1369.