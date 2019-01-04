Oil rises above $57 on China-US January trade talks and Opec cuts

London — Oil rose to above $57 a barrel on Friday after China said it would hold trade talks with the US and a survey showed China’s services sector expanded in December, while signs of lower crude supply also lent support.

Oil cartel Opec cut crude output in December, a Reuters survey showed, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 4.5-million barrel drop in crude inventories. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $1.40 at $57.35 a barrel at 2.23pm GMT. US crude oil was up 81c at $47.90.

“Recent Chinese data is not confirming the doom-and-gloom trend,” said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at PetroMatrix. “And you’ve got Opec cutting.”

China’s services sector extended its solid expansion in December, a private survey showed on Friday, bucking a trend of downbeat economic data.

Both oil benchmarks are on track for solid gains in the first week of 2019 trading, despite rising concerns that the China-US trade war will lead to a global economic slowdown. But in comments that helped oil rally, China’s commerce ministry said it would hold vice-ministerial trade talks with US counterparts in Beijing on January 7-8.

The two nations have been locked in a trade war for much of the past year, disrupting the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods and raising concern of slowing growth.

Despite the demand-side worries, oil has received some support as supply cuts announced by the global coalition of producers known as Opec+ kick in. Opec, Russia and other non-members agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019. Opec’s share of that cut is 800,000 bpd.