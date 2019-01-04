MARKET WRAP: JSE builds on Thursday’s gains as global markets jump

The JSE followed global stock indices higher on Friday as risk-on sentiment returned to markets, thanks to positive data releases in the US and optimism that trade tension is easing.

SA’s main bourse, which opened 2019 with a 2.79% decline on Wednesday, moved closer to being level for the new year. The JSE clawed back another 1.03% on Friday following Thursday’s 0.79% gain.

Shortly after the JSE’s close on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 2.18% higher, and the S&P 500 index 2.1%, thanks to healthy hiring and wage-growth numbers in the US.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index closed 2.24% higher on improved data for China’s services sector and renewed optimism that the world’s two largest economies will resolve their trade dispute.

The JSE’s top 40 index added 1.17% on Friday as all major indices climbed higher, bar the gold mining index, which shed 2.62% after rallying 3.4% on Thursday.

The industrials index rose 1.55%, with Bidvest lifting 1.79% to R205 and Imperial Logistics 1.56% to R69.51.

In the retail sector, Mr Price gained 2.22% to R244, TFG 3.35% to R166.70, and Truworths 4.33% to R88.92.

Brent crude climbed 3.91% to $57.84.