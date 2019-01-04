Gold slips from six-month peak and is still set for weekly gain
Silver hits its highest since mid-July as US gold futures briefly touch $1,300 an ounce
Bengaluru — Gold slipped from a more than six-month high on Friday but was set to end the week up, helped by lingering worries about the global economy that have boosted appetite for the metal.
Spot gold touched its highest since mid-June at $1,298.42, but slipped back on profit-taking to trade 0.4% lower on the day at $1,288.31 an ounce as of 1.42pm GMT. It was still up about 0.6% on the week. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,290.50 an ounce, having risen above $1,300 earlier in the session.
“Gold is pausing for breath right now, with obvious potential for short-term profit-taking from speculative investors,” said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. “We have got to put it in the context of a rather impressive risk-off rally that we have seen since the middle of December, that led to gold going close to $1,300.”
Concerns about the global economy and a trade war between China and the US that battered equity markets at the end of 2018 have supported gold, which is typically seen as safe-haven asset.
Gold extended losses after an upbeat employment report from the US labour department showed US employers hired the most workers in 10 months in December while boosting wages.
“Gold is looking slightly over-bought at the moment, so there’s a degree of caution,” said Ross Norman, CEO at Sharps Pixley.
Investors are now awaiting the outcome of a discussion between US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke for clues on any further interest rate increases. Rising rates lifts the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
“A weaker dollar and low-risk environment are both proving to be very bullish factors for gold, but I feel we may have seen some profit-taking as we near the next big round number,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, referring to the $1,300 level seen offering psychological resistance.
Indicating investor appetite for gold, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose to 795.31 tonnes this week, their highest since early August.
Silver was steady at $15.74 an ounce, having hit $15.87, its highest since mid-July. Platinum was steady at $798.40 while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,265.49.
Reuters