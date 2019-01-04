Gold slips from six-month peak and is still set for weekly gain

Bengaluru — Gold slipped from a more than six-month high on Friday but was set to end the week up, helped by lingering worries about the global economy that have boosted appetite for the metal.

Spot gold touched its highest since mid-June at $1,298.42, but slipped back on profit-taking to trade 0.4% lower on the day at $1,288.31 an ounce as of 1.42pm GMT. It was still up about 0.6% on the week. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,290.50 an ounce, having risen above $1,300 earlier in the session.

“Gold is pausing for breath right now, with obvious potential for short-term profit-taking from speculative investors,” said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. “We have got to put it in the context of a rather impressive risk-off rally that we have seen since the middle of December, that led to gold going close to $1,300.”

Concerns about the global economy and a trade war between China and the US that battered equity markets at the end of 2018 have supported gold, which is typically seen as safe-haven asset.

Gold extended losses after an upbeat employment report from the US labour department showed US employers hired the most workers in 10 months in December while boosting wages.

“Gold is looking slightly over-bought at the moment, so there’s a degree of caution,” said Ross Norman, CEO at Sharps Pixley.

Investors are now awaiting the outcome of a discussion between US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke for clues on any further interest rate increases. Rising rates lifts the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.