Markets

Oil prices rebound, helped by weak dollar and Saudi supply cuts

Saudi Arabia is expected to cut February physical crude prices, with oil prices still volatile as the markets are roiled by Apple warning

03 January 2019 - 17:31 Noah Browning
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after an early slide, helped by dollar weakness and signs of output cuts by the world’s top crude exporter Saudi Arabia that eased concerns about a glut.

International Brent crude futures were up 94C at $55.85 a barrel by 1.40pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures rose 65c  to $47.19 a barrel.

“The feeling is that oil cartel Opec is delivering on cuts,” SEB head of commodities Bjarne Schieldrop said, citing a Bloomberg survey showing Saudi Arabia had cut production significantly.

The dollar added support as it slipped against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Opec, led by Saudi Arabia, alongside other producers, led by Russia, agreed last year to rein in supplies starting from January after oil tumbled from above $86 on worries about surging output.

In physical oil markets, Riyadh is expected to cut February prices for heavier crude grades sold to Asia by up to 50c a barrel due to weaker fuel oil margins, respondents to a Reuters survey said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump took credit for driving down oil prices, saying the drop amounted to a tax cut for Americans.  “People see that [petrol] is way down and the reason it’s way down is because I called up some of the Opec people,” Trump told reporters. “I made calls, I said you better let that oil, that [petrol] flow, and they did.”

Thursday’s swing in the oil price, which fell as much as 2% in earlier trade, mirrored volatility in other markets after tech giant Apple cut its sales forecast, citing a slowdown in China. This has added to concerns about a slowing global economy, which weighs on prospects for oil demand.

“This is a continuation of the volatility afflicting commodities and oil with the last 24 hours marked by the release of various weak economic data points, particularly purchasers’ manufacturing indices, for major economies,” consultancy JBC Energy said.

More broadly, oil markets have been sliding with rising production from top producers, the US and Russia. Supply from Iraq, the second biggest producer in Opec, has also climbed, with December exports at 3.73-million barrels per day (bpd) compared to 3.37-million bpd in November.

Reuters

Apple shock sends investors to safe havens and ‘flash-crash’ jolts currencies

European shares fall as Wall Street opens lower, with US jobs data soothing some worries; the currency ‘flash crash’ sends the yen soaring
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand pulls back from two-month lows amid volatile market

The rand is often viewed as a barometer of sentiment towards emerging markets, which are generally perceived as risky
Markets
1 hour ago

Gold lifted by signs of ailing global economy

Prices hit a six-month peak as investors flock to safe haven
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE stabilises after biggest one-day plunge in four months

The local bourse has recovered slightly after suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than four months
Markets
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
A midnight fright made the rand jump to R14.70/$
Markets
2.
Rand suffers fresh assault on global growth ...
Markets
3.
Australian dollar left bloody after ...
Markets
4.
Gold climbs to highest in more than six months
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: China slowdown hammers risk sentiment
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.