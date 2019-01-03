MARKET WRAP: JSE recoups some of Wednesday’s big losses

After opening 2019 with its biggest one-day loss in more than four months on Wednesday, the JSE recovered slightly on Thursday, even as US markets opened substantially lower.

SA’s main bourse fell as much as 2.79% on Wednesday — the biggest daily decline since August 15 2018 — as global risk sentiment waned on news that China’s manufacturing sector had contracted.

On Thursday, with only a handful of stock exchange news filings, the JSE gained 0.79% to close at 51,669.9 points. The top 40 index added 0.69%, with financials and miners leading the gains.

The gold mining index rallied 3.4%, as AngloGold Ashanti added 4.35% to R190.30, while the platinum index rose 1.89%. The banking index closed 1.57% higher as heavyweight FirstRand climbed 1.97% to R64.61 and Standard Bank 1.63% to R178.50.

Thanks in part to a 0.32% gain in the Brent oil price, to $55.13, Sasol closed 2.74% higher at R428.84.

Investors in the JSE disregarded a heavy sell-off of US stocks, suggesting that Wednesday’s declines were overdone. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.56% lower at the time of the JSE’s close, but quickly fell further, down 2.5% just a few minutes later.