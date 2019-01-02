Markets

Safe-haven demand lifts gold

02 January 2019 - 08:08 K Sathya Narayanan
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday on demand for safer investments amid falling equity markets and concern over the outlook for global economic growth.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,283.61/oz as of 4.52am GMT, near a six-month high of $1,284.09 reached on Monday.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,284.80/oz.

“It looks very optimistic and fundamentally supportive for gold as the overall mood is still very uncertain and the market confidence is still weak on global growth worries,” said Benjamin Lu Jiaxuan, commodities analyst at Singapore-based brokerage firm Phillip Futures.

Asian shares turned tail on the first trading day of the new year as more disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second-largest economy, darkened the mood and erased early gains in US stock futures.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for December fell to 49.7, from 50.2 in November, and followed a raft of soft trade data from the Asian region.

Markets were looking for views from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on the US economic outlook and hints about rate hikes in 2019 when he participates in a joint discussion with former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke on Friday.

Also looming are a closely watched survey on US manufacturing due on Thursday, followed by the December payrolls report on Friday.

There are expectations that a three-year rate-hiking cycle in the US has come to a close. Markets currently expect no rate hikes in 2019.

A halt in interest rate increases would be beneficial for non-interest bearing bullion.

“Trade concerns, Brexit and the US government shutdown continue to provide support to precious prices, with $1,300 acting as the major top-side resistance for gold,” MKS PAMP Group said in a trade note.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had a “long and very good call” with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and that a possible trade deal between the US and China was progressing well.

Among the other precious metals, palladium gained 0.08% to $1,264.99/oz.

Silver was down 0.5% to $15.36/oz while platinum was flat at $791.50.

Reuters

