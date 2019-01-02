Markets

Rand holds despite cloudy global backdrop

The local currency is relatively stronger, riding out perceptions of slowing growth, but trade remains light due to the festive season

02 January 2019 - 10:26 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was relatively stronger on Wednesday morning, riding out perceptions of slowing growth, although trading conditions remain light due to the festive season.

The local currency gained against the broadly weaker dollar, helping to ease concerns about the inflation outlook.

The relative rand strength came amid a much lower oil price environment, which contributed to another a drop in fuel prices this week.

ETM Analytics market analyst Halen Bothma said the lower oil price decreases the chance of the Reserve Bank having to increase interest rates further in the near term, although he said the uncertain global environment remained a wild card.

Global markets are still edgy amid growing signs that the global economy is slowing down.  

The Bank raised rates by 25 basis points in November for the first time in more than two years, citing the effect of a weaker rand on the inflation outlook

But since then oil prices have fallen significantly, which potentially changes the inflation dynamics.

Local bonds were steady in early trade, with the yield on the benchmark R186 at 8.88% from 8.8755.

At 7.23am, the rand was 0.30% firmer against the dollar at R14.3529, but relatively flat against the euro at R16.4892, and 0.25% stronger against the pound at R18.3115. The euro had gained 0.21% against the dollar at $1.1488.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Oil falls amid surging supply and signs of a slowdown

Brent drops as traders react to an increase in US output and concern factory activity in China
Markets
8 hours ago

Safe-haven demand lifts gold

The metal is benefiting from traders search for safer investments amid falling equity markets and concern about global growth
Markets
8 hours ago

Asian shares begin 2019 on the back foot after dismal Chinese numbers

Equities fall on the first trading day of the new year as more disappointing economic data from China darkens the mood
Markets
8 hours ago

A euro curse? European banking stocks’ lost decades

The bloc’s banking index has inexplicably lost about two-thirds of its value over 20 years
Markets
2 days ago

Cocoa grabs sweetest 2018 gains as uncertainty roils metals and crude

Dry weather has boosted speculative buying of crops, sending cocoa up 30% and wheat up 18%
Markets
2 days ago

Rhodium is the JSE’s best performer for a second consecutive year

Rhodium and palladium were 2018’s star performers, while property and industrial stocks suffered
Markets
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rhodium is the JSE’s best performer for a second ...
Markets
2.
JSE tumbles 2% as China manufacturing data fans ...
Markets
3.
Rand holds despite cloudy global backdrop
Markets
4.
Stock market slide in 2018 leaves investors ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls amid surging supply and signs of a ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rhodium is the JSE’s best performer for a second consecutive year
Markets

Safe-haven demand lifts gold
Markets

Oil falls amid surging supply and signs of a slowdown
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.