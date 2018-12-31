Hong Kong ends tough year with gains after Trump hails trade progress

Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of goods in total two-way trade earlier this year, locking them in a conflict that has begun to eat into profits and contributed to stock market plunges.

While investors remain concerned, relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump agreed to a 90-day trade truce in early December while the two sides work to ease trade tensions by March 1.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Trump both leaders want "stable progress" in ties.

"China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations," Xi added.

Analysts welcomed the apparent progress, following a torrid time for equities which have also been unnerved by fears over slowing global growth, a partial US government shutdown, US Federal Reserve interest rates hikes and Trump's attacks on the central bank.

"It's a positive development," Tony Morriss, Bank of America Merrill Lynch head of economics and rates strategy, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

"What we'd like to see now is the market pricing out any further action from the Fed, the stock markets stabilising and focusing on some positive headlines on trade."

'Very few safe havens'

Key Asian markets have limped towards the end of the year in bear market territory, with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rounding out 2018 with its first annual loss since 2011 and Shanghai becoming the worst-performing major stock market in the world.