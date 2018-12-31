Markets

Gold barrels into 2019 as growth concerns spur demand for haven

Spot bullion is holding near a six-month high after topping $1,280 an ounce, and the metal is set for the best monthly gain in almost two years

31 December 2018 - 11:30 Jake Lloyd-Smith and Krystal Chia
A shop assistant arranges gold accessories at a gold store in Lin'an, Zhejiang province, China.
Gold is closing out 2018 on a strong note, with haven demand in the ascendant amid volatile trading in global equities, rising concern about the economic outlook and a drawn-out government shutdown in the US.

Spot bullion is holding near a six-month high after topping $1,280 an ounce, and the metal is set for the best monthly gain in almost two years. December’s rally has pared an annual decline, the first full-year loss since 2015.

Gold gained ground this quarter as global equities plunged and doubts stacked up among some investors about the pace of global growth in 2019. The climb has been aided by a weakening of the dollar in December amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will dial back the pace of rate increases in 2019. That’s helped to boost holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

“For gold prices, I think there is upside to be seen in 2019,” Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia, told Bloomberg TV on Monday, citing prospects for fewer tightening moves from the US central bank. “It does look like one where we will see a slackening of expectations in Fed hikes.”

Spot gold hit $1,282.23 an ounce on Friday, the highest price since June, and it’s up 4.8% this month, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. It traded little-changed at $1,279.04 an ounce at 6.07am in London.

Prices held their ground even after US President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone on his trade dispute with China, one of the lingering threats to growth going into 2019. Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke at length by phone on Saturday, with each expressing satisfaction.

A bullish breakout will take prices towards $1,309 in the current term, says Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures. Haven demand will “remain vigorous” in the first quarter on economic and geopolitical concerns, he said.

Gold’s spot price recently rose above the 200-day moving average, and the 50-day moving average may be on course to do the same in the coming weeks.

Adding to the bulls’ case, data showed manufacturing in Asia’s top economy shrank. China’s purchasing managers index fell to 49.4 points in December, lower than expected and below the level of 50 points that signals contraction.

Among other precious metals, silver for immediate delivery was steady after hitting $15.4031 an ounce, the highest level since August. A rally of more than 8% this month has eroded an annual drop. Platinum is set for a full-year fall, while palladium traded just below a record hit earlier in December.

Great mine heist: how SA’s gold has been looted on an industrial scale

Theft aided by armies of illegal miners and networks of buyers
13 hours ago

Gold set for first annual decline in three years

Palladium was the sole gainer in precious complex in 2018 while platinum suffered its worst year since 2015
14 hours ago

Gold steady near six-month high on global economic worries

Amid stock volatility, gold has gained 1.6% so far this week; palladium is up about 3% this week as silver hits a five-month high
3 days ago

With turmoil rampant, gold targets $1,300 as gloomy 2019 beckons

The commodity is powering into the year-end after global equities sank in the fourth quarter
3 days ago

Gold climbs as investors flock to safety

Gold is set for its second consecutive weekly gain while silver is headed for its best week since August 2017
3 days ago

