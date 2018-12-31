A euro curse? European banking stocks’ lost decades

Paris, December 31 1998: Fearing his country’s pay-as-you-go pension scheme is unsustainable, a 40-year old French engineer — let’s call him Jean Dupont — makes a New Year resolution.

Hoping the introduction of the euro the next day will mark a new era of prosperity for the European economy, Dupont decides to invest in the bloc’s banking sector every single trading day for the next two decades.

His strategy is simple: buying and holding on what he believes is the best proxy to play the region’s dynamic economy.

And why not? Europe is expanding at its fastest rate in about 10 years, Germany has turned its economy around since reunification in 1990 and, with more than 10 eastern and central European countries queuing up to join the EU, there seems to be no shortage of growth on the horizon.

Moreover, a dot-com boom is fuelling belief in a promising IT-based “new economy”.

What could possibly go wrong?