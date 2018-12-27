Markets

Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh

Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after an 8% leap on December 26

27 December 2018 - 07:25 Jane Chung
An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado.
Image: Reuters

Seoul — Oil fell on Thursday after soaring 8% in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support.

Brent crude oil futures were down 8 US cents, or 0.15%, at $54.39 a barrel by 2.37am GMT. They rose 8% to $54.47 a barrel the day before.

Image: Iress

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.19% to $46.13/barrel. They jumped 8.7% to $46.22/barrel in the previous session.

Both crude benchmarks are down roughly 40% from highs touched in October.

Global stocks rebounded on Wednesday on the back of the Trump administration's attempt to shore up investor confidence and a report on strong US holiday spending.

Shim Hye-jin, a commodity analyst at Samsung Securities in Seoul, said oil prices were still low despite gains made the day before.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, agreed at a meeting earlier this month to limit output by 1.2-million barrels per day starting in January.

"But if OPEC's cuts are fulfilled, WTI prices are expected to rise to $50-60 a barrel, while Brent is expected to go up to between $58-70 a barrel next year," Shim said.

Meanwhile, potentially bolstering oil prices, a preliminary Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast that U.S. crude inventories would drop 2.7-million barrels in the week to December 21, marking their fourth straight week fall.

The American Petroleum Institute's (API) inventory data is due on Thursday, while the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set to release its report on Friday. 

Reuters

