Oil rises on signs low prices crimping US output though economic worries weigh

Brent and WTI prices hovered at their lowest level in over a year on higher US production

24 December 2018 - 08:00 Jane Chung
OILFIELDS: Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside Williston, North Dakota, in this March 11 2013 file photo.
OILFIELDS: Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside Williston, North Dakota, in this March 11 2013 file photo.
Image: REUTERS

Seoul — Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday on signs that the recent price plunge may start crimping supply from the US, currently the world's biggest oil producer, though concerns about global economy continues to weigh.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose $0.60, or 1.1%, to $54.42/barrel at 4.08am GMT. Prices climbed to as high as $54.66/barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $0.37, or 0.8%, to $45.96/barrel after earlier climbing to as high as $46.24/barrel.

Brent gets a higher price than WTI because it is cheaper to refine.
Brent gets a higher price than WTI because it is cheaper to refine.
Image: Iress

Crude prices rebounded from a sharp declines last week. Brent fell 11% for the week, dropping to its lowest since September 2017 on Friday, while WTI also dropped 11% last week, its worst weekly performance since January 2016.

Both benchmarks down more than 35% from their recent peaks in early October.

The price plunge has caused U.S. shale oil producers to curtail drilling plans for next year.

The boom in US shale output has boosted the country into the top producer spot over traditional suppliers Saudi Arabia and Russia. The industry is at the centre of US President Donald Trump's calls to boost the country's energy independence.

"In the short term, it doesn't seem oil prices would drop further because WTI has broken the $50/barrel resistance level and U.S. President Trump would not want to see WTI falling further to support U.S. shale industry," said Kim Kwang-rae, a commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

Still, the macroeconomic picture and its impact on oil demand continue to pressure prices. Global equity markets have plunged amid concerns of slowing trade flows, especially with the trade war between the U.S. and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Equity markets in Asia were moderately higher on Monday, though trading was limited because of the Christmas holiday on December. 25.

Furthermore, even with the signs of slowing U.S. supply, global production remains in excess of demand.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia agreed earlier this month to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) starting in January to address the supply issues.

Should they not be enough to balance the market, OPEC and its allies will hold an extraordinary meeting, the United Arab Emirate's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday.

"Oil ministers are already taking to the airwaves with a 'price stability at all cost' mantra," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Mazrouei said a joint OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in Baku in late February or early March.

Adding to concerns about oversupply, the number of active U.S. rigs for drilling oil rose by 10 in the week ended Dec. 21 to 883, according to a report by General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm. 

Reuters

Oil hits multi-month lows as downbeat mood persists

Oil is down 10% for the week as Opec is set to publish details of its country-based output cut quotas
2 days ago

Oil lifts as Opec output cuts expected to be deeper than thought

Opec plans to release a table detailing output cut quotas for its members and allies such as Russia in an effort to shore up the price of crude
3 days ago

Oil, populist leaders and US rates: a guide to emerging-market 2019 risks

SA’s election in May will be a key test for President Cyril Ramaphosa. If his party fails to win a significant majority, he may be forced to delay ...
3 days ago

After Wednesday’s gains, oil prices drop again

Oil prices are down more than 30% from peaks seen in October
4 days ago

Opec to release country quotas for oil output cut

The table detailing voluntary output cut quotas for its members and allies is in an effort to shore up prices
4 days ago

