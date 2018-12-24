Asian markets a reluctant spectator to US political theatre

The political uncertainty has only added to the air of risk aversion, punishing equities to the benefit of bonds.

The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 22% from its Aug. 29 high and into bear territory, while the S&P 500 was on track for its worst December since the Great Depression.

At the same time 10-year Treasury yields were near their lowest since August at 2.79 percent, having fallen over 40 basis points in just six weeks.

The gap between two- and 10-year yields has shrunk to only 14 basis points, a flattening of the curve that has sometimes heralded economic turning points in the past.

"Many of the financial and economic indicators that turn first around business cycle peaks are now flashing red in advanced economies," warned Simon MacAdam, global economist as Capital Economics.

"This is consistent with our view that the recent loss of momentum in the world economy will develop into a more severe slowdown in 2019."

The flight to safe havens was again boosting the Japanese yen, with the dollar near a three-month trough at 111.02 yen on Monday.

It fared better on the euro, which was undermined by a run of poor data out of Europe. The single currency hovered at $1.1376, after being as high as $1.1485 last week.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was a shade softer at 96.835.

In commodity markets, gold held near its recent six-month peak as the dollar eased and the threat of higher U.S. interest rates waned. Spot gold stood at $1,261.05 per ounce.

Oil prices were near their lowest since the third quarter of 2017, having shed no less than 11 percent last week.

US crude was last unchanged at $45.59 a barrel, while Brent dipped 12 cents to $53.70.

Reuters