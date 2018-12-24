Markets

Asian markets a reluctant spectator to US political theatre

A holiday in Tokyo on Monday dampened the market's reaction to US President Donald Trump forcing defence secretary James Mattis to quit early

24 December 2018 - 07:43 Wayne Cole
A man looks at a screen displaying market news inside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. Indian shares followed global stock markets down, falling more than 3%.
A man looks at a screen displaying market news inside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. Indian shares followed global stock markets down, falling more than 3%.
Image: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Sydney — Asian stocks were subdued on Monday as investors fretted that political instability in the US was leaving the country rudderless at a time when the global economy was showing signs of faltering.

Moves were limited by a holiday in Japan while many bourses are set to close early for Christmas. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5% to its lowest in seven weeks.

Yet Chinese blue chips managed to edge up 0.2%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recouped early losses to rise 0.4%.

US President Donald Trump's budget director and chief of staff on Sunday said the partial US government shutdown could continue into January, when the new Congress convenes and Democrats take over the House of Representatives.

Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months early, a move officials said was driven by the president's anger at Mattis' resignation letter and its rebuke of his foreign policy.

Sources also told Reuters Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a move that would likely roil financial markets.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin felt it necessary to personally call the heads of the six largest U.S. banks to calm nerves and made plans to convene a group of officials known as the "Plunge Protection Team."

"It provides more than enough fodder for perceptions of chaos and instability in the White House," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"At the same time, the government shutdown offers a true foretaste of what lies ahead once the new Congress in sworn in on January 3."

GLOBAL SLOWDOWN

The Nasdaq index is down by more than 20% over the year, meeting the common definition of a bear market.
The Nasdaq index is down by more than 20% over the year, meeting the common definition of a bear market.
Image: Iress

The political uncertainty has only added to the air of risk aversion, punishing equities to the benefit of bonds.

The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 22% from its Aug. 29 high and into bear territory, while the S&P 500 was on track for its worst December since the Great Depression.

At the same time 10-year Treasury yields were near their lowest since August at 2.79 percent, having fallen over 40 basis points in just six weeks.

The gap between two- and 10-year yields has shrunk to only 14 basis points, a flattening of the curve that has sometimes heralded economic turning points in the past.

"Many of the financial and economic indicators that turn first around business cycle peaks are now flashing red in advanced economies," warned Simon MacAdam, global economist as Capital Economics.

"This is consistent with our view that the recent loss of momentum in the world economy will develop into a more severe slowdown in 2019."

The flight to safe havens was again boosting the Japanese yen, with the dollar near a three-month trough at 111.02 yen on Monday.

It fared better on the euro, which was undermined by a run of poor data out of Europe. The single currency hovered at $1.1376, after being as high as $1.1485 last week.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was a shade softer at 96.835.

In commodity markets, gold held near its recent six-month peak as the dollar eased and the threat of higher U.S. interest rates waned. Spot gold stood at $1,261.05 per ounce.

Oil prices were near their lowest since the third quarter of 2017, having shed no less than 11 percent last week.

US crude was last unchanged at $45.59 a barrel, while Brent dipped 12 cents to $53.70.

Reuters

Stocks and oil edge higher as investors eye US Fed meeting

US stocks are on pace for their biggest December decline since 1931, the depths of the Great Depression
Markets
4 days ago

Markets await US Fed’s announcement while slide in oil lifts bonds

Stocks were left in the dust by bonds as US treasuries hit their lowest since August
Markets
5 days ago

Brazil and Indonesia to lead the way in emerging-market comeback

Key to the anticipated 2019 turnaround is a less aggressive Federal Reserve, which dialled back projections for interest rates and economic growth as ...
Markets
4 days ago

Asian stocks slide after S&P 500 fell 2% on Monday

Meanwhile, investors expect signs of economic turbulence to prompt the US Fed to signal a slowdown in the pace of tightening in 2019
Markets
6 days ago

Asian shares fall after China releases disappointing data

Equities stumble on weak Chinese numbers that fan fresh worry of a sharp slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy
Markets
10 days ago

Most read

1.
Trump's two-year stock honeymoon ends with hunt ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises as US political uncertainty breeds ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises on signs low prices crimping US output ...
Markets
4.
Asian markets a reluctant spectator to US ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand ends week almost where it ...
Markets

Related Articles

Stocks and oil edge higher as investors eye US Fed meeting
Markets

Markets await US Fed’s announcement while slide in oil lifts bonds
Markets

Brazil and Indonesia to lead the way in emerging-market comeback
Markets

Asian stocks slide after S&P 500 fell 2% on Monday
Markets

Asian shares fall after China releases disappointing data
Markets

World stocks tumble on weak economic data from China and Europe
Markets

World stocks jump on hopes of a US-China détente
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.