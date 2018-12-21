Markets

WATCH: 2019 outlook for emerging markets

Head of capital research at Intellidex, Peter Attard Montalto, spoke to Business Day TV and offered his opinion about the survey

21 December 2018 - 07:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV
A Bloomberg survey positions Brazil and Indonesia to lead the way in an emerging-market comeback in 2019.

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital research at Intellidex, speaks to Business Day TV about an emerging-markets comeback in 2019

