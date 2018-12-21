Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand ends week almost where it started after rollercoaster ride

The JSE, which averages turnover of about R20bn on a busy day, capped Friday with trades of almost R22.5bn

21 December 2018 - 18:11
Picture: KAREN MOOLMAN
Picture: KAREN MOOLMAN

While the rand was little changed from last week’s close, the JSE managed to eke out marginal gains on Friday, in unusually brisk trade for this time of the year.

The JSE, which averages turnover of about R20bn on a busy day, capped Friday with trades of almost R22.5bn.

The all share ended the day 0.16% higher at 51,430.4 points, with industrials rising 0.65% and resources 0.44%.

Naspers and larger diversified miners were responsible for the gains, while banks and financials felt pressure from a weaker rand — which fell from Thursday’s best level of R14.10 to the dollar, to R14.38 by the JSE’s close — and global risk-off sentiment.

Naspers issued a media release on Thursday saying it was contributing $660m of a $1bn investment into Swiggy, an Indian food delivery service. This saw Tencent, in which Naspers owns a sizeable share, rise 4% in Hong Kong trade, after it said it would be backing its parent’s investment.

On Friday, Naspers closed 2.77% higher at R2,880. The share has, however, had a tough year, after reaching a high of R4,142 in November 2017.

Anglo American added 1.22% to R313.27, its highest close in about five weeks.

The banking index fell 0.9% on the day, with financials losing a similar margin. Absa lost 1.55% to R154.57, which is roughly where it started the week.

Brent crude remains under pressure, falling a further 1.57% to $54 a barrel.

lindera@businesslive.co.za

Asian stocks slide as investors flee to safety of yen and bonds

The threat of a US government shutdown and of further hikes in US borrowing inflame unease
Markets
11 hours ago

Oil hits multi-month lows as downbeat mood persists

Oil is down 10% for the week as Opec is set to publish details of its country-based output cut quotas
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Naspers’s Swiggy deal may save the JSE on Friday
Markets
2.
JSE rebounds as Naspers does heavy lifting
Markets
3.
Rand holds its ground after choppy week for ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand remains firmer following US Fed ...
Markets
5.
Oil, populist leaders and US rates: a guide to ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand holds its ground after choppy week for global markets
Markets

JSE rebounds as Naspers does heavy lifting
Markets

Emerging-market stocks and forex under pressure on subdued sentiment
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.