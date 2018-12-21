Asian stocks slide as investors flee to safety of yen and bonds

Global stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red on Friday, as the threat of a US government shutdown and of further hikes in US borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook.

The S&P 500 was heading for its worst quarter since the dark days of late 2008, with a loss of 15% so far. The Nasdaq has shed 19.5% from its August peak, just shy of confirming a bear market.

Oil prices slid just over 4% overnight, bringing Brent’s losses since its October top to 37%. The dollar had suffered its biggest one-day drop on the yen since November 2017 as investors stampeded to safe havens.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said the downward spiral was becoming self fulfilling with selling begetting more selling.

“Negative momentum is a key factor in driving investor behaviour. Fundamental justifications are following the action,” said McCarthy. “The selling will finish when it is done.”

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off another 0.25% on Friday, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8%, and was down more than 6% for the week so far, while Australian stocks slipped 1% to a two-year trough.

Chinese blue chips lost 1.2%, in part after the US accused Beijing of orchestrating the hacking of government agencies and companies around the world.

Sentiment had turned sour on Thursday when the US Federal Reserve largely retained plans to increase interest rates despite mounting risks to growth.

Markets were further spooked when US President Donald Trump refused to sign legislation to fund the US government unless he got money for a border wall, thus risking a partial federal shutdown on Saturday.

“Political brinkmanship in Washington is further heightening market uncertainty,” said Westpac economist Elliot Clarke.

“Friday will be a tense day in Washington, and for financial markets, as a last-minute compromise is sought.”

Adding to the air of crisis was news that US defence secretary Jim Mattis had resigned after Trump proposed withdrawing troops from Syria and sources said a military pullback from Afghanistan was on the cards.

The brittle mood showed on Wall Street where the Dow ended on Thursday with a loss of 1.99%. The S&P 500 dived 1.58% and the Nasdaq 1.63%.

Stampede for the exits

The sea change in sentiment has triggered a rush out of crowded trades, including massive long positions in US equities and the dollar and short positions in treasuries.

Lipper data on Thursday showed investors pulled nearly $34.6bn out of stock funds in the latest week and were heading for the biggest month of net withdrawals on record.

There was also a sense of capitulation in currency markets as the dollar dived 1.1% on the yen on Thursday to hit a three-month trough at 110.80. It was last changing hands at 111.19, having shattered several layers of chart support.

The euro stood at $1.1455, having jumped to its highest in more than six weeks at $1.1485. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar sagged to 96.389 after suffering its largest single-session fall in two months.

The Swedish krona was a big gainer after its central bank on Thursday raised interest rates for the first time in more than seven years.

The flight from risk was a boon to sovereign bonds, where US 10-year yields struck their lowest since early April at 2.748%. As recently as October, they had been at a seven-year top of 3.261%.

The gap between two- and 10-year yields shrank to just 9 basis points at one stage, the kind of flattening that has heralded recessions in the past.

The rally in longer-dated bonds has been fuelled by the huge slide in oil prices, which will pile downward pressure on inflation at a time when the global economy is already slowing.

Brent and US crude futures reached their lowest in more than a year overnight, but edged higher on Friday on talk production cuts by Opec might be larger than first thought.

US crude eked out a 61-cent bounce to $46.49 a barrel, while Brent rose 69 cents to $55.04.

Gold continued to benefit from the reversal in the dollar to stand at $1,260.38 an ounce.

