WATCH: Stock Pick — Nepi Rockcastle

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Nepi Rockcastle Plc (NRP) / R106.52 (+0.36%) as his stock pick of the day

20 December 2018 - 12:05 Business Day TV
The 49,000m² Promenada in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-largest city, is Nepi Rockcastle’s newest retail development in Central and Eastern Europe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Nepi Rockcastle as his stock pick of the day. This company offers exceptional value at these levels and is a little insulated from the domestic retail sector, which is a big wild card in the property sector.

Markets
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.