Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick — Nepi Rockcastle
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Nepi Rockcastle Plc (NRP) / R106.52 (+0.36%) as his stock pick of the day
20 December 2018 - 12:05
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Nepi Rockcastle as his stock pick of the day. This company offers exceptional value at these levels and is a little insulated from the domestic retail sector, which is a big wild card in the property sector.
