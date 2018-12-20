Markets

Opec to release country quotas for oil output cut

The table detailing voluntary output cut quotas for its members and allies is in an effort to shore up prices

20 December 2018 - 12:07 Rania El Gamal and Shadia Nasralla
Opec’s Mohammed Barkindo. Picture: AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Opec’s Mohammed Barkindo. Picture: AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

London — Oil cartel Opec plans to release a table detailing voluntary output cut quotas for its members and allies, such as Russia, in an effort to shore up prices, Opec’s secretary-general said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Mohammad Barkindo said to reach the proposed cut of 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd), the effective reduction for member countries was 3.02%. This is higher than the initially discussed 2.5% as Opec seeks to accommodate Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are exempt from any requirement to cut.

Sources had initially said Opec would not publish individual quotas.

Reuters

After Wednesday’s gains, oil prices drop again

Oil prices are down more than 30% from peaks seen in October
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand’s volatility requires new year’s resolution
Markets
2.
JSE set to suffer from hawkish US Fed
Markets
3.
After Wednesday’s gains, oil prices drop again
Markets
4.
Asian stocks slide as US Fed does what was ...
Markets
5.
JPMorgan, Nomura in opposite corners on rand’s ...
Markets

Related Articles

After Wednesday’s gains, oil prices drop again
Markets

JSE slides in line with world stocks
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.