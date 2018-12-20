Emerging markets are fed up with FedEx and the Fed

Yet FedEx is merely mirroring concerns that have dogged global markets since October, when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth outlook set only six months earlier.

Following on FedEx’s heels was the US Fed’s December rate decision, arguably its most important of 2018, which showed that chair Jerome Powell is no dove. While the central bank trimmed the number of rate hikes it foresees next year to two from three, it continued to refer to “further gradual increases” in its statement, a phrase that banks, such as HSBC, had expected it to “drop entirely.”

The Fed also seems on course to continue reducing the size of its balance sheet by $50bn a year.