Market data - December 19 2018

Chinese engagement with Africa need not be ‘debt-trap democracy’ if good governance and transparency are insisted on, writes Ricardo Reboredo
Spat between top officials holds back the fisheries industry
Dennis George, general secretary of union federation Fedusa joined Business Day TV to offer his perspective on the bill
Empowerment conglomerate increases stake in Tsogo Sun
Christine Lagarde confirmed that she has not been approached by the government to discuss any kind of financial support
A Goldman Sachs alumnus and a South African geologist and big-game hunter walk into a gold mine (NB: punchline not yet written)
The Fed says risks to the US economy are 'roughly balanced', while global economic and financial developments warrant attention
Manchester United finally served Mourinho with divorce papers after the club's worst start for 28 years
With water-resistance to a depth of 220m this sporty timepiece is ready for some beach action this summer
