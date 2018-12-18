JSE faces long-weekend hangover

The JSE top 40 is down 13% for the year-to-date, meaning the local bourse will need a miracle this Christmas to save 2018.

Asian markets indicated that the JSE was more likely to get a visit from the Grinch than Santa on Tuesday.

The JSE top 40's largest constituent, Naspers, tends to track its main asset, Tencent, which was down 2.33% to HK$301.60 in Hong Kong.

But the top 40's second largest constituent, BHP, was up 0.43% to A$33.68 in Sydney.

One of the reasons for the gloomy tone in markets is that the US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 25 basis-points interest-rate increase at 7pm South African time on Wednesday, taking the ceiling of its target range to 2.5%.

Yet another Twitter tirade against central bank independence by US President Donald Trump on Monday added to the mounting worries over how badly the world's largest economy was being managed.