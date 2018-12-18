As global equities take a hit, gold miners are doing fine

Newcrest Mining, Australia’s top producer, rallied as much as 2.3% on Tuesday, while SA’s Harmony Gold was the biggest mover, rising 3.8%. Canada’s Barrick Gold — which is taking over rival Randgold Resources — has surged 28% this quarter. The gold miners’ index is at its highest in two months.

Gold and its producers are catching a bid after the S&P 500 Index hit the lowest since October 2017 on Monday, dragging a gauge of world stocks to a 19-month low. The metal has been supported by concerns over slowing global growth, and speculation that the US Federal Reserve may pause its tightening cycle in 2019. Investors have been boosting holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and spot prices are poised for a third monthly rise.