Markets

Market data - December 17 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

17 December 2018 - 23:20
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE faces long-weekend hangover
Markets
2.
Rand slides 1.5% against the dollar on global ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on global growth fears
Markets
4.
Market data - December 17 2018
Markets
5.
Rand unravels after another wild week for global ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.