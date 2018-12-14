Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Italtile and Fedex

14 December 2018 - 13:24 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Italtile as her stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose Fedex.

Italtile’s deal with Ceramic has been concluded now they have the full value chain from manufacturing all the way to retail.

“They have also down-traded in terms of the offering with Top T and aggressively targeting the lower LSM. On a free cash flow basis, they are really fantastic as they have returned around 80% of free cash flow to shareholders in the past five years and it’s not going to slow down any time soon," said Molelekoa.

Fedex in the US is releasing its quarterly results on Monday.

“The American market is fearful at the moment due to FedEx’s CEO resigning a few months ago and it was not expected. That really knocked the FedEx share price on the assumption that there must be something wrong as this was quite unusual. There is fear that the results will not be that good on Monday, but if there is any surprise on the upside, that fear will dissipate somewhat so this offers an opportunity to pick up a stock for a company that is well run, at a very good price and the company is being unfairly punished because of negative sentiment,” said Reeders.

Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth talk to Business Day TV

Italtile manages to increase sales despite weak economy

Tile and sanitaryware manufacturer expects the second half of the financial year to be tough while retail store turnover in the first five months  ...
Companies
9 days ago

Small cap funds: If the cap fits …

There has been a lot of academic literature that shows small caps outperforming large caps over time. But the theory is little comfort for investors ...
Companies
1 month ago

8 stocks to buy in a shrinking economy

Professional investors differ on what might constitute a recession-proof share portfolio
Features
3 months ago

SME fund: Big money for small firms

Business has made progress with setting up a fund to invest in smaller enterprises that have a high impact on job creation BUSINESS has made ...
Archive
2 years ago

Stocks zip higher, US interest rate hike could be delayed

Stocks rose on growing conviction that the first rise in US interest rates could be delayed LONDON — Stocks rose on Tuesday, with a potential ...
Archive
3 years ago

Most read

1.
JSE likely to stumble on Friday
Markets
2.
Rand unravels after another wild week for global ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher on easing trade ...
Markets
4.
Rand softer as Theresa May heads to Brussels
Markets
5.
JSE weaker, but may still end the week on a ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.