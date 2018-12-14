Oil falls as traders take profits
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday as investors cashed in gains of more than 2% made during the previous session on the concern demand may slump amid slowing economic growth, although there are still expectations for producer supply cuts to support prices.
China, the world’s second-largest economy and the largest crude importer, on Friday reported some of the slowest retail sales and industrial output growth in years for November, highlighting the risks of the country’s trade dispute with the US.
Oil refinery throughput in November in China fell from October, which was the second-highest month on record, suggesting an easing in Chinese oil demand, though runs were 2.9% higher than a year earlier.
However, some support for prices remains because of the output cuts agreed between oil cartel Opec and non-Opec producers including Russia. That could create a supply deficit by the second quarter of 2019, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
Brent crude oil futures were at $61.09 a barrel at 3.53am GMT, down 36c, or 0.6%, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.47 a barrel, down 11c, or 0.2%, from their last settlement.
“I think after the big moves overnight there’s a little bit of self-shock among traders, volumes are well down.… I don’t see a great deal of follow through on last night’s moves,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC markets.
International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.2% on Thursday, while WTI climbed 2.8%.
“After the big move yesterday, it’s a little bit of consolidation that’s happening,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Securities in Sydney.
For the week, however, Brent is set to drop 0.9% and WTI is set to fall 0.3%.
As a part of the Opec supply-cutting deal agreed last week, its de facto leader Saudi Arabia plans to reduce its output to 10.2-million barrels a day in January.
In China, refineries processed 50.46-million tons of crude oil in November, or 12.28-million barrels a day, up 2.9% from the same month in 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
However, that is down from October and from the record of 12.49-million barrels a day reported in September.
Still for the first 11 months of the year, refinery output gained 7.2% to 554.48-million tons, or 12.12-million barrels a day, on track for an annual record.
Reuters