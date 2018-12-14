Markets

JSE weaker, but may still end the week on a positive note

14 December 2018 - 10:13 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A 3% fall by Tencent was partially offset by a 1% fall in the rand on Friday morning, with the JSE lower in broad-based losses, but set to close the week stronger.

Asian markets fell after disappointing Chinese data that showed that industrial production grew 5.4% year on year in November, less than the expected 5.9%.

At 9.45am Naspers was down 0.65% to R2,801.65.

The all share was off 0.73% to 51,364.1 points and the top 40 0.78%. Banks had lost 1.52%, financials 1.01%, industrials 0.78% and general retailers 0.77%.

Uncertainty persists about Brexit, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May apparently struggling to put forward what concessions are needed from the EU to placate rebellious British legislators.

“Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want,” European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said, according to Dow Jones Newswires. “Because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise, and I would like clarification.”

“We’ve seen a decent bounce in equity markets in what has been another quite extraordinary week — I’m thinking primarily of the UK, of course — and yet despite this, it’s hard to find many people that are actually bullish near term, which makes me think this particular sell-off has not yet run its course,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The JSE remains about 0.75% up for the week, bolstered by positive news from the US-China trade negotiations.

Diversified miner Glencore fell 1.64% to R52.27.

Mr Price was down 1% to R237.02 and Woolworths 1.21% to R54.68.

Vodacom lost 2.2% to R121.75.

Gold was down 0.335 to $1,237.70/oz, and platinum 0.51% to $792.29. Brent crude was 0.96% lower at $61.03 a barrel.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand softer as Theresa May heads to Brussels

Markets are watching the UK prime minister's attempts to wrangle further concessions from the EU
Markets
20 hours ago

Asian shares fall after China releases disappointing data

Equities stumble on weak Chinese numbers that fan fresh worry of a sharp slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy
Markets
3 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher on easing trade tension

China's agreement to resume soyabean imports from the US lifts Asian markets, while Brexit continues to pose a risk factor to global markets
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher on easing trade ...
Markets
2.
JSE likely to stumble on Friday
Markets
3.
Rand softer as Theresa May heads to Brussels
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — AB Inbev
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Sasol and JSE all share index
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls as traders take profits
Markets

Uncertainty around Fed’s 2019 supports gold
Markets

Asian shares fall after China releases disappointing data
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.