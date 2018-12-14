JSE likely to stumble on Friday

The JSE’s three trading days of gains look likely to end on Friday.

Asian markets turned sour after 4am when Chinese industrial production figures for November were released, showing 5.4% annual growth versus the expected 5.9%.

Tencent erased this week’s gains by falling 2.4% to HK$311 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening, indicating its 31%-owner Naspers will continue Thursday’s slide during which it fell 1.3% to R2,820.

In Sydney, BHP was down 1% to A$32.49.

Naspers and BHP account for a third of the JSE top 40 index.