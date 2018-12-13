Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — AB Inbev

13 December 2018 - 10:54 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB Inbev) as his stock pick of the day.

In keeping with the festive season, no matter where in the world you are, chances are you will be supporting one of their brands.

“They are one of the biggest breweries in the world and have done a very good job of managing shareholder expectations in terms of revenue growth. As expected, costs appear to be controlled under inflation. They also had great margin growth coming through in the US.”

