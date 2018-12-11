Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and cash

11 December 2018 - 11:33
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Nvidia Corporation as his stock pick of the day, while Paul Chakaduka from GT247.com favoured cash.

Nvidia sells gaming chips and Booysen said there had been a rise in demand for its products because of cryptocurrencies.

“With the decline in the cryptocurrency market, the bitcoin miners are selling these chips in a secondary market, which has suppressed their share price quite a bit. Nvidia is a long-term play with the focus on artificial intelligence.”

Chakaduka said things are not likely to settle down “any time soon”.

“Waiting for a better day to buy stocks is the only option at the moment.”

