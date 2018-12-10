Market data - December 10 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
SA is a world-class recycler due to unemployment, and this is what former Ayo CEO Kevin Hardy and CIO Siphiwe Nodwele had to say about Iqbal Survé
SA'smedicines regulator has warned patients of disabling and potentially permanent side effects associated with quinolone and fluroquinolone antibiotics, and urged people taking these medicines to ...
Voters are returning to the ANC, while the DA is losing on all fronts
Four years after the collapse of African Bank Limited (Abil), only R1.15bn out of a total R9.6bn has been paid to creditors.
After reprieves from S&P and Fitch, SA is holding onto its last investment-grade rating by a thread
The future is looking bleak for gold mines, with nothing to stop the inevitable decline of the once-mighty industry
Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad receive a standing ovation at the ceremony in Oslo
India have never won a series-opening Test in Australia, but its bowlers set up the platform to change that
From banana lamps to whisky, these are our favourites that will make the perfect gift this festive season!
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.