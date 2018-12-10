Markets

JSE 1% lower as risk issues pile up

Gold miners are benefiting from safe-haven trade, but the local bourse has opened with broad-based losses ahead of a week full of events threatening volatility

10 December 2018
The JSE began the week on a negative note on Monday, posting broad-based losses as investors scrutinised a spate of bad news.

Chinese export data earlier showed an unexpected fall in November, while Japan's economic data for the third quarter was downbeat, with that economy contracting 0.6% during the period. Analysts had expected a 0.3% fall.

Risk sentiment has also been under some strain after a US official warned that there would be no more extensions given to China after a 90-day trade truce expires in March.

Markets are focused on the UK Parliament on Tuesday, which could result in a no-deal Brexit.

Chinese vice-premier Liu He is also set to visit Washington from Wednesday, which could prompt a renewed twitter offensive from US President Donald Trump, said Oanda analyst Stephen Innes.

Locally, the week is data-heavy, with mining and manufacturing data due out on Tuesday, and inflation data on Wednesday. Analysts expect local data to take a back seat.

At 9.45am the all share was down 1.3% at 50,375.1 points and the top 40 was 1.43% down. Industrials were down 1.47%, banks 2.23% and food and drug retailers 1.4%. Gold miners had added 3.31%.

At the same time, gold was flat at $1,247.93 an ounce, while platinum had fallen 0.28% to $789.94. Brent crude was 1.22% higher at $62.03 a barrel.

Diversified miner Anglo American had given up 1.95% to R284.63 and Glencore 1.21% to R49.89.

Sasol had dropped 2.24% to R421.79.

Rand hedge AB InBev had fallen 1.01% to R999.80 and Richemont 0.95% to R89.83.

Sibanye-Stillwater had gained 4.96% to R9.94 and AngloGold Ashanti 4.02% to R159.59.

FirstRand lost 3.06% to R63.40 and Standard Bank 2.27% to R167.71.

MTN had slipped 2.48% to R84.25.

