Market data - December 7 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Why we are not investing more time, resources, and energy into promoting public transport, and high occupancy vehicle lanes
He is not your usual banking or economic technocrat that is currently leading the World Bank, and partly because of this Jim Yong Kim is apparently succeeding in changing the institution from its ...
Ousted Necsa chair to seek court’s help and claims he signed the deal with Russians to 'avoid political embarrassment'
German weekly reported that Poetsch, VW’s finance head at the time, learned about the carmaker’s violations of the rules in late June 2015
But SA is among four countries with an unemployment rate higher than before the financial crisis
Peugeot’s new Walvis Bay facility prompts the government and motor companies to raise questions over import duties and potential breaching of Southern African Customs Union rules
Belgium’s King Philippe accepts the resignations of Flemish nationalist party members
The Guptas had a fair number of hangers on, some of them in cricket administration. I wonder if cricket will be called to the Zondo commission to discuss its relationship with them
Stack them up on side tables, pile them next to the pool, slip them into your basket. These are the books you need around for your holiday this December
