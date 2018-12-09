Markets

Market data - December 7 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

09 December 2018 - 19:23
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand pares losses as US jobs report disappoints
Markets
2.
SA in pole position to be supplier of choice to ...
Markets
3.
Bitcoin leads cryptocurrencies to lowest since ...
Markets
4.
Oil soars as Opec deal beats expectations
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: SA markets recoup some losses after ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.