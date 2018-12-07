WATCH: Stock pick — Growthpoint

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Growthpoint as her stock pick of the day.

She has taken a conservative approach in this volatile market. “The property stock yields are amazing at 8%-9% plus. The best managed property company on the JSE is Growthpoint, it’s a very diverse, very well managed company that has international arm in Australia. With its yield being this high, it’s better to have an investment in a stock where the yield can go up.”